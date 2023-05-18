Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $1.90. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 281,893 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.69 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 35.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Rating)

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.