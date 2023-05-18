Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ECPG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

