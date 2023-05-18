Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in April

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.