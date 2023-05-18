Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.58.

Emera Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMA traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,346. Emera has a 1-year low of C$48.63 and a 1-year high of C$64.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.21. The company has a market cap of C$15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Emera

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. Emera had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2657032 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

