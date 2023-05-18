Elixirr International (OTCMKTS:ELXXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of Elixirr International (OTCMKTS:ELXXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Elixirr International Stock Performance

Shares of Elixirr International stock remained flat at $6.30 during trading on Monday. Elixirr International has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.