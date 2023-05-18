Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $507.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.02. The stock had a trading volume of 861,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,108. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

