Elequin Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Elequin Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAC. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,538,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 800,567 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,922,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 612,457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAC opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Ares Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

