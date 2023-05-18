Elequin Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 640 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 897,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

