Elequin Securities LLC Purchases 6,135 Shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN)

Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) by 613.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Banyan Acquisition were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banyan Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 282.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYN stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

