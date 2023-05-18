Elequin Securities LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

MNTN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.56.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

