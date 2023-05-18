Elequin Securities LLC Invests $81,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

