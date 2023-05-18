Elequin Securities LLC Invests $48,000 in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 178.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

CAF stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.01.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

