Elequin Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

