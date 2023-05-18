Elequin Securities LLC Acquires 7,567 Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC)

Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) by 416.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RCAC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.