Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 3,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

