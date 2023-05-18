EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.10

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.31), with a volume of 456663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.70 ($0.31).

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.61. The company has a market cap of £112.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,235.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.59%. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.