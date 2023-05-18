Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.19 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 257,619 shares traded.

Eden Research Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of £14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.77.

Eden Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.