EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.65

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 312200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

EcoSynthetix Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 31.90 and a quick ratio of 12.67.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.62 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

