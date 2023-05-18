Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.84. 111,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,795. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,168 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

