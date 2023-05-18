ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered ECN Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.86. 968,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$701.79 million, a P/E ratio of 288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.04. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

