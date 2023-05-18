Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETB opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

