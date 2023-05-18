Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE ETG opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.