Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETG opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.