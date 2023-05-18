Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $489,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $442,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 45.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

