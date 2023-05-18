East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 5.5 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

