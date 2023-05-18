East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.87% of East West Bancorp worth $80,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after buying an additional 259,338 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after purchasing an additional 671,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 496,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

