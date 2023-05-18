Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,758,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,189 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,909,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of ESTE opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,053.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.