Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $263.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,624,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,652,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.