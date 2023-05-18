Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $164.50

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.50 and last traded at $162.21, with a volume of 68694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Materials Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

