Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $164.50

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.50 and last traded at $162.21, with a volume of 68694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.
Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
