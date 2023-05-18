E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SSP opened at $7.95 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

