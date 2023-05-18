Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 1,560.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of DX opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

