Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.
Dynatrace Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $48.00.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
