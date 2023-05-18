DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.05 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 3,634,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,013. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DXC shares. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.