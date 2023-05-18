DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.05 EPS.
DXC Technology Trading Up 0.3 %
DXC Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 3,634,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,013. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on DXC shares. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
