DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. 1,573,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

