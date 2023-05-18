Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Meese sold 763 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $107,453.29.

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $701,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $650,550.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $142.32 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Duolingo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.