Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

DRVN opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $539.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

