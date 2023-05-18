Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins assumed coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

