Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Upgraded at Cormark

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.50. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.8 %

D.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.47. 157,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,026. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$652.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.21.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.