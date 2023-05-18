DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58. 176,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 389,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 115.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 621.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.