DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.58. 176,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 389,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.
A number of research firms have commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
