Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

DOCS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,654. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

