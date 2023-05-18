Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 3.9 %

PLOW stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $660.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Janik acquired 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,065.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

