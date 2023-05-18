Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

