Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to C$7.25 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

