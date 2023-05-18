Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 44,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average volume of 23,500 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 60,665,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,889,344. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

