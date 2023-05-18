Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

DPLM stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,062 ($38.36). The stock had a trading volume of 47,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,713.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,768.32. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,082 ($38.61). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,963.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

