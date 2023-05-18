Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. Diodes has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,895. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading

