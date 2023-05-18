Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 552,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 192,236 shares.The stock last traded at $44.54 and had previously closed at $44.74.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.