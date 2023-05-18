Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $491.44

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.44 ($6.16) and traded as high as GBX 552 ($6.91). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 551 ($6.90), with a volume of 4,751 shares trading hands.

Dignity Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 543.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 492.05. The stock has a market cap of £284.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

About Dignity

(Get Rating)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.