Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after acquiring an additional 170,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.37. 425,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.32.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

