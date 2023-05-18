Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $27.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

agilon health stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 1,116,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -105.05 and a beta of 1.13. agilon health has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.32 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,523. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in agilon health by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,977 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

