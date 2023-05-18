Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSKGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.60) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.71).

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,423.80 ($17.84). 3,777,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,452.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,438.03. The company has a market capitalization of £57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,801.95). In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,740.45). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,801.95). Insiders acquired 2,309 shares of company stock worth $3,249,586 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for GSK (LON:GSK)

